Advice for exercising in the cold

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you're bold enough to exercise outside in these cold temperatures, a run specialty store has some practical advice for you. Mallory Lentz, the inventory manager for TerraLoco, said you want to put on easily-removable layers and reduce the amount of exposed skin. While you're exercising, you should be on the lookout for patches of ice in order to avoid slips and falls. Following your workout, it's a good idea to check yourself for signs of frostbite. She said exercising can make you feel really good.
“I’ve actually used running as therapy for going through fertility struggles and it really helped my mood and it really helped my mental health a lot. It just makes you feel better when you get to exercise," Lentz said.
She also said it's a good idea to drink a warm beverage to heat yourself up afterward.