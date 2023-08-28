Adopt-a-Room program fights addiction with community help

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Drug addiction continues to be a big problem here and across the country.
It's why MN Adult & Teen Challenge is working to help anyone struggling with addiction to beat it - and now they're asking for your help.
At the non-profit's Rochester campus, around ten rooms are currently being sponsored by community members as part of its Adopt-a-Room program.
For the clients who get to live in these rooms, it provides a chance to escape the cycle of addiction.
People who enter the program are given a 12-month recovery plan to overcome self-destructive habits and get help with mental health.
Supporters can sponsor a one-bed room for $1,460 for a month or $17,520 for a year. Two-bed rooms can also be sponsored for double the rate.
David Hunter, the center's director, says sponsors will receive quarterly updates in letters from the client themselves.
"What's so cool about it is it's really a tangible way for not only the client to see the support, but for the supporter to read and hear about the transformations that are going on, the reunification with children, the reuniting with family," he said.
MN Adult & Teen Challenge also offers 30 to 90-day programs for those who can't commit to a yearlong stay.
If you are interested in sponsoring a room, you can use this link or send an email to david.hunter@mntc.org.
The non-profit will be holding its 10th Annual Rochester Gala at the Rochester International Event Center on October 12th.