Adam Fravel charged with two counts of second-degree murder

WINONA, Minn. - Adam Fravel, the former partner of Madeline Kingsbury, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
Fravel appeared in Winona County District Court at 11 a.m. Friday after his arrest in connection with the death of Madeline "Maddi" Kingsbury.
Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman says a news conferene about specific charges against Fravel and what, if any, bail has been established in the case will be held at 2 pm outside the Winona County Courthouse.
A full copy of the criminal complaint can be found below: