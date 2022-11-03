Active Transportation Plan approved by the Rochester City Council

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council approved its Active Transportation Plan at Wednesday's meeting.
The council had previously tabled the plan in Oct.
Matt Tse, who is a staff member with the City of Rochester and worked on the plan, said it is a guiding document meant to accommodate all ages and capabilities in future road projects.
Tse said the plan will hopefully influence more drivers to switch over to other modes of transportation in the future.
"In Rochester, just about 50% of trips made throughout the city are three miles or under. So, nationally speaking, trips of that distance are typically the best candidates for converting from single occupancy vehicles to active transportation," Tse said.
The plan also identified roads and sidewalks where there are "gaps" or room for improvement when it comes to pedestrian walkways or bike lanes, according to Tse.
However, Tse said these "gap" areas will not be changed.
The next city council meeting is on Nov. 14