Accused Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty in federal court

MINNEAPOLISE, Minn. – A Rochester man accused of running a large-scale drug trafficking operation is pleading guilty.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jerry Lee Milliken, 40, led a led a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy out of Rochester which operated throughout southeastern Minnesota and elsewhere. Milliken was accused of organized the delivery of methamphetamine from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri, to sub-distributors in the Rochester area between September 2021 and February 2022. Federal investigators say Milliken also collected and received drug proceeds and facilitated communications in support of the conspiracy.
Law enforcement says it seized approximately 80 pounds of methamphetamine from the conspiracy during various enforcement operations between the fall of 2021 and the winter of 2022.
Milliken has now pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison. No sentencing date has been set.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Aaron Raymond Dombovy, 30, one of Milliken’s coconspirators, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He also faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Rochester Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.