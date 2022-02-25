Accused Mason City burglar facing more charges in Hancock County

CORWITH, Iowa – A Mason City man has been charged for a Hancock County break-in.
Brandon Wayne Hufstedler, 35, is accused of third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar tools, and third-degree theft. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says these charges are the result of the investigation into a burglary at the American Legion Elmer Wilson Post #229 in Corwith in June 2021.
The investigation is continuing and the Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are likely against other people.
Hufstedler is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, awaiting trial on burglary charges in that county.