Accused kidnapper takes plea deal in Cerro Gordo County

Michael Atkins

Michael Atkins/Cerro Gordo County Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is struck over a case of abduction in North Iowa.

Michael Atkins Jr., 40 of Mason City, was originally charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual abuse, and domestic abuse assault.  Atkins was accused of holding his victim against their will in December 2022 and committing a sex act against them.

Atkins has now pleaded guilty to third-degree kidnapping and domestic abuse assault.  Court documents state that both Atkins and the prosecution agree his crime was not a sexually motivated offense.

A sentencing hearing is set for May 22 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

