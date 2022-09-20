Accused kidnapper sentenced for arson in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is going to prison for seeing fire to a home in Pine Island.
Michael Steven Drury, 43 of Pine Island, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson and has been sentenced to four years behind bars. Drury has also been ordered to pay $646,249 in restitution. Charges of kidnapping, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, and second-degree assault were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Drury abducted an ex-girlfriend on October 21, 2021, while she was at the home of a friend. Court documents state Drury took his victim to a home in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue SW in Pine Island, where the woman later escaped and Drury started a fire in the kitchen after law enforcement arrived.