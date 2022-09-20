 Skip to main content
Accused kidnapper sentenced for arson in Olmsted County

Man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, setting fire to Pine Island home

Michael Drury

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is going to prison for seeing fire to a home in Pine Island.

Michael Steven Drury, 43 of Pine Island, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson and has been sentenced to four years behind bars.  Drury has also been ordered to pay $646,249 in restitution.  Charges of kidnapping, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, and second-degree assault were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Drury abducted an ex-girlfriend on October 21, 2021, while she was at the home of a friend.  Court documents state Drury took his victim to a home in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue SW in Pine Island, where the woman later escaped and Drury started a fire in the kitchen after law enforcement arrived.

