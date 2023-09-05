Accused eye-biter pleads guilty to Rochester assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of trying to bit a woman’s eye out has pleaded guilty.
Rory Lindsay Deer, 42 of Cashton, Wisconsin, was arrested in April 2020. A female victim told Rochester police Deer had asked her for a ride to drug detox. The victim says he picked up Deer in La Crosse, WI, and took him to Rochester but Deer refused to get out of the vehicle and go into a rehab facility. The victim says Deer choked her with nunchuks and bit her on the eye before running away.
Police say the victim had teeth marks above and below her right eye, a cut of about 3/4th of an inch on her eyelid, and faint red markings on her neck.
Deer’s court case was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and by him not showing up for two court hearings. He has now pleaded guilty to third-degree assault-substantial bodily harm.
Deer is scheduled to be sentenced on November 1.