Accused Albert Lea shooter pleads not guilty

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A former fugitive is pleading not guilty over an Albert Lea shooting.
Javen Juan Moreno, 19 of Albert Lea, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a violent felon.
Law enforcement says Moreno shot another man in the thigh on May 1. Witnesses say Moreno was having an argument and when the victim tried to intervene, Moreno pulled a gun from a backpack and shot him.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and Moreno was arrested on May 22 after a traffic stop on US Highway 90 west of Bridge Avenue.
No trial date has been set and Moreno remains in the Freeborn County Jail on $200,000 bond.