Accusations of manipulative behavior thrown around between Rochester Mayor and City Council Member

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis reveals she recorded one on one meetings between her and Mayor Norton without the Mayor's knowledge.
Earlier this month, Norton sent an email to Dennis notifying her she is no longer willing to meet on a regular basis accusing her of acting hostile and not focusing on city issues.
"Please be aware I am discontinuing our monthly meetings - hopefully temporarily. Our recent meetings have been unproductive as you continue to focus on the censure and resist any discussion about relevant city matters. Recent communications from you have been demanding and sometimes hostile (despite the warm salutations) and your seemingly endless allegations against your colleagues, me, and city leadership, rather than on city business, is not beneficial to me or the community. Additionally, your continued litigation threat against the City makes all of those topics untenable," said Norton in the email.
After this email, Dennis replied back saying Norton's claims are false. She revealed she recorded the past three meetings with Norton and she says these recordings show she never acted aggressive towards the Mayor.
"You can just listen to the audio and you will see I have never been hostile. I've never been aggressive. I've never deviated from city topics. That is the reason I recorded those," said Dennis.
Norton is still willing to meet with Dennis if it's about city issues and not about the censorship Dennis received last March from the Rochester City Council.
"Councilwoman Dennis has been told that should she have city business to discuss I will make myself available to her at any reasonable time. Our monthly meetings had become unproductive and the “as needed” approach seemed to be better option. My goal is to keep the focus on city and constituent business," said Norton.