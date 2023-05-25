Access limited to Historic Forestville for 2023

PRESTON, Minn. – Historic Forestville in Fillmore County will be open on a limited schedule for the summer of 2023.
The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) made that decision after the bridge on County Road 118 that provides access to cultural site failed inspection and was closed to pedestrians in March.
MNHS says Historic Forestville will continue to host school field trips and special events throughout the spring and summer, with special events taking place on the north side of the closed historic bridge. Visitors will be able to access events from the north by taking County Road 11 or 201st St. from Hwy 16 or 206th St. from County Road 5. They can park along the road north of the mailbox. Required parking permits for Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park can be purchased online.
MNHS says it is working closely with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Fillmore County to pursue a temporary bridge that would allow the site to resume normal operations for the 2024 season, as well as to seek funding to preserve the historic bridge.