AC expert gies advice about running your AC in the heat

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The US is going through a heat wave and one of the things many are doing is running their AC units.
Tonna Mechanical lead outside sales representative Mason Duckett says that if you keep your thermostat set to one consistent temperature it will help the system from working too hard. Some other advice he gave was to not have the temperature switch between a large temperature gap.
One of the other tips given is to change the filter for the unit and to keep the external unit clear of debris.
He says, “Really just the air filter and then outside, make sure you give your unit plenty of space to disperse that heat, you don't have bushes or anything to close to it, shrubs, you wanna make sure the area around the outdoor unit is clean as well.”