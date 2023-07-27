 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

AC expert gies advice about running your AC in the heat

AC units in the heat
By: Maureen Dudley

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The US is going through a heat wave and one of the things many are doing is running their AC units.

Tonna Mechanical lead outside sales representative Mason Duckett says that if you keep your thermostat set to one consistent temperature it will help the system from working too hard. Some other advice he gave was to not have the temperature switch between a large temperature gap.

One of the other tips given is to change the filter for the unit and to keep the external unit clear of debris.

He says, “Really just the air filter and then outside, make sure you give your unit plenty of space to disperse that heat, you don't have bushes or anything to close to it, shrubs, you wanna make sure the area around the outdoor unit is clean as well.”

 

