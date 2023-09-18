Absentee voting starts Friday for special elections in Rochester and Stewartville

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Absentee voting begins Friday for special elections in Rochester and Stewartville on November 7.
To vote absentee by mail, residents will need a witness when they vote and complete their absentee ballot. The witness can be a registered Minnesota voter or a notary. Return ballots by mail or in person to the Olmsted County Elections Office, located at 2122 Campus Dr. SE, Suite 300, Rochester. Ballots will not be counted if received after Election Day.
Completed absentee ballots can also be brought to the Olmsted County Elections Office Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. The Elections Office will be open from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday, November 4, and until 5 pm on Monday, November 6. Voters in the Stewartville School District will vote absentee at the Stewartville Public Schools District Office, located at 301 2nd Street SW in Stewartville.
Direct balloting, where eligible voters can submit their ballots directly into a tabulator or use the absentee envelopes, will occur at the following locations before the November 7 special election.
- Olmsted County Elections Office, October 20 – November 6, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm – Saturday, November 4, 9 am to 3 pm.
- Rochester City Hall, 201 4th St. SE in Rochester, October 31 – November 6, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm – Saturday, November 4, 9 am to 3 pm.
- Stewartville Public Schools District Office, October 31 – November 6, Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 3:30 pm – Monday, November 6, 2023, 7:30 am to 5 pm.
