Above normal temperatures expected through mid-January

2023 kicked off with a mess of wintry weather, but also mild temperatures for January. Many days have featured high temperatures about 5-15 degrees above normal and these mild temperatures will continue into the middle of the month.
Across North Iowa and southern Minnesota, average highs are around the lower to middle 20s, and high temperatures are expected to be in the 20s and 30s through the next 7-10 days.
Enjoy these mild temperatures now because there are signals that bitter cold could arrive towards the end of January and into February.