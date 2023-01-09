 Skip to main content
Above average temperatures expected through the next several days

10 Day Forecast

It's already been a mild start to the month of January, and these mild temperatures will continue for the next several days. High temperatures are typically in the lower to middle 20s in January, but many days so far have features high in the 30s. Temperatures are expected to be about 5-15 degrees above average for most of the next 7-10 days.

