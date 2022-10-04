Abnormally dry conditions result in much of Minnesota experiencing drought

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester has been short by about three inches of rain since the beginning of September which is part of why we're experiencing a more mild October.
The latest U.S. drought monitor report released last month shows nearly 20 percent of the state is in either moderate or severe drought, while more than 40 percent is abnormally dry.
Pete Boulay, Climatologist, for Minnesota DNR Ecological and Water Resources says there are some benefits to these dry conditions. While it's good for harvest season, it's not so great for replenishing moisture in ground.
“Any time it's above normal for temperatures, it just kind of makes conditions a little bit worse. As you get deeper in the drought, you have a lot of different levels of drought, so as we go on into the fall if we stay dry, the drought is just gonna keep getting worse,” he explains.
Boulay says looking at the climate prediction center, warm and dry conditions for much of October are expected, and is hoping to see more precipitation before the soil freezes around Thanksgiving.
“Places to your north in the twin cities have been dealing with this for quite a few months now, but for Rochester, we'll just have to wait and see what happens.”
The DNR also suggests if you recently planted any plants to give them a little extra watering during this time.