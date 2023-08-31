ABC opens up Cosmic Corner to the public

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Ability Building Community opened up their store Cosmic Corner to the public today with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 AM.
Back in 2021 Cosmic Corner started out as a coffee cart kitchen island funded by People’s Energy Cooperative. In 2022, Cosmic Corner was funded by a Rochester Area Foundation grant and funding from contributors to the group.
Cosmic Corner gives an opportunity for those working there to gain experience in a customer service and a retail environment. From stocking shelves and running a register to interacting with customers, workers are able to build skills transferable to places like Target or Caribou.
ABC program manager Kristen Lynne says, “One of our goals at ABC is for people to be integrated and to spend time in the community having competitive jobs. So this is one way that we are able to help people gain skills but then get out and get jobs.”
Cosmic Corner is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 2 PM at the ABC building at 1911 14th St NW.