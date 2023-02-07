ABC and Toy Zone set to close Rochester store

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A longtime Rochester toy store is getting ready to shut its doors for good.
In a statement, the owners of ABC and Toy Zone, Steve and Rene Nordhus, say they are retiring from retail to spend more time with their grandsons.
"Thank you for 29 years of business and friendship. It has been a fabulous time and our hearts are full from all your support over the years. Thank you doesn’t seem like enough."
They go on to say gift cards and store credits will be expire on Feb. 25.
While a specific closing date has not been provided, the store's website has been shut down and only in-person shopping is available.
For more information about ABC Toy Zone, you can visit the store's facebook page.
You can read a full copy of the statement below:
With many emotions including a heavy heart, we would like to share that we have decided to retire from retail. It is time for us to slow down, spend some quality time with our four grandsons, and do some traveling. This will be a new chapter for us.
We have loved seeing all your smiles over the years. We have loved being a part of your life, sharing many memories. Some of you we saw once a year while visiting Rochester, some of you we saw at back to school time, others we saw when you came to visit Rochester’s Real Santa, while others we saw on a monthly basis!
Thank you so much for your support!
We will start the process of closing the retail part of the store while still pursuing a couple of parties that have shown interest in owning ABC & Toy Zone. If you are interested in becoming a toy store owner, please contact Steve at the store as we would love to see ABC & Toy Zone continue in Rochester.
We have a large selection of great quality toys and teaching supplies in stock and our storage room is full. At the end of last year and in January, we placed many orders. Those orders will continue to come in during the closing process.
During the sale, all sales will be final so we will be unable to do returns, exchanges, or price adjustments on previous purchases. We will not be able to do special orders nor ship your items for you. Please come in soon and use those gift cards and store credits as they will expire on February 25, 2023. The loyalty program has been discontinued and complimentary gift wrap has ended. The website has been shut down and no online ordering will be available. The silver lining is that there will be savings to be had!
We are excited for our next adventure. We are hopeful that someone will step up and take over the educational toy business, but if not the discounts will continue and all fixtures will be sold. Please watch our facebook page for all new information and the current sale.
Thank you for 29 years of business and friendship. It has been a fabulous time and our hearts are full from all your support over the years. Thank you doesn’t seem like enough.
With gratitude,
Steve and Rene Nordhus