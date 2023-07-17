ABC and Toy Zone offers Christmas in July to teachers

ROCHESTER, Minn.-ABC and Toy Zone is in its final week with their Christmas in July sale offering discounts up to 50% before the store closes for good.
ABC and Toy Zone has been serving Med City for almost 30 years, with a lot of support from the community.
ABC and Toy Zone owner Steve Nordhus says, "It's very important to the area as we have found after announcing that we were closing, and realizing that how many customers really appreciated having us be part of the community. Ronald McDonald's House, school districts, local school districts throughout Southeastern Minnesota have come in and Northeast Iowa have come in and support us over the years."
Nordhus and his wife have been able to give local teachers somewhere to shop for school supplies before the year begins.
Teacher Beth Stryeski says, “Now with this being gone we'll have to get more of our things online which is unfortunate. I'd rather be able to come to a store like this to support it."
With ABC and Toy Zone closing, the community has one last chance this week to show their support to this local business before its gone.