Cold conditions will continue into tonight as temperatures drop slightly below zero. Winds pick up out of the southwest on Friday, pulling in warmer air, as temperatures will quickly rise into the 30s by the afternoon, before another cold front knocks temperatures down for Friday night. There will be a chance for light snow showers, with accumulations of under one inch expected. The weekend feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the 20s on Saturday, followed by potential for highs in the 40s on Sunday. After the weekend, our attention is focused on a storm system which may bring accumulating snowfall to Iowa and Minnesota Monday into Tuesday. If you have travel plans early next week, keep a close eye on updates to our forecast.
Aaron's StormTeam 3 Forecast
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
