Aaron's StormTeam 3 Forecast: Wintry Weather Expected

A winter storm is moving through the region tonight and tomorrow, and will bring a variety of wintry precipitation to North Iowa and southern Minnesota. Initially, freezing drizzle is possible this evening, eventually developing into a wintry mix, which will continue into tonight. Some ice accumulation is possible, especially across far southeast Minnesota, and northeast Iowa. Ice accumulations up to 0.10" are possible. This wintry mix will transition to all snow as colder air moves in, and accumulating snowfall is likely on Tuesday. Accumulations of 4-6" are possible north of I-90, with lower amounts further south. Road conditions will deteriorate this evening and tonight, and won't improve much until after the snow ends Tuesday evening.
