Aaron's StormTeam 3 Forecast: Tracking More Snow Thursday

The snow has tapered off across the area, but roads remain in poor conditions because of the ice and snow over the past 24 hours. Conditions will gradually improve tonight and tomorrow. On Wednesday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, but its going to be quite cold! Temperatures will be stuck in the single digits all day. Another system arrives for Thursday, bringing some light snow to the area, with a dusting to a couple inches possible. We'll finally warm up going into the weekend as highs will be back in the low 30s on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be a touch cooler with highs back around the lower 20s, but milder conditions will returns as highs are back in the 30s on Tuesday and even warmer temperatures are possible for the middle to end of next week.
