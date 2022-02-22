Aaron's StormTeam 3 Forecast: Tracking More Snow Thursday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation May Cause Hazardous Travel in Northern
Iowa This Afternoon. Bitter Cold Tonight...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will
continue to impact portions of Iowa this afternoon. The afternoon
commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow
covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated.

Bitter cold wind chills develop tonight especially over western
into northern Iowa where values may drop to 20 below zero at
times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation May Cause Hazardous Travel in Northern
Iowa This Afternoon. Bitter Cold Tonight...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation will
continue to impact portions of Iowa this afternoon. The afternoon
commute may be affected for many locations due to either snow
covered or icy roads, especially if left untreated.

Bitter cold wind chills develop tonight especially over western
into northern Iowa where values may drop to 20 below zero at
times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Aaron's StormTeam 3 Forecast: Tracking More Snow Thursday

  • 0

The snow has tapered off across the area, but roads remain in poor conditions because of the ice and snow over the past 24 hours. Conditions will gradually improve tonight and tomorrow. On Wednesday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, but its going to be quite cold! Temperatures will be stuck in the single digits all day. Another system arrives for Thursday, bringing some light snow to the area, with a dusting to a couple inches possible. We'll finally warm up going into the weekend as highs will be back in the low 30s on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be a touch cooler with highs back around the lower 20s, but milder conditions will returns as highs are back in the 30s on Tuesday and even warmer temperatures are possible for the middle to end of next week.

Recommended for you