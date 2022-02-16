A cold front passed through our area earlier today, and temperatures will be dropping tonight into Thursday. This cold front is also keeping most of the wintry weather away from our area, as a storm system will be moving through from Kansas City to Chicago, bringing them some significant snowfall. For us, colder conditions are expected for Thursday and early Friday before a brief warm up on Friday as temperatures approach 30 degrees.
Aaron's StormTeam 3 Forecast: Colder air settles in for Thursday.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
