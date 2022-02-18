 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Windy by Afternoon with Snow Squalls Possible...

.A cold front is expected to enter northern Iowa this afternoon
and move through the remainder of the state by early this
evening. Strong wind gusts and snow showers are expected to
accompany its passage. The stronger snow showers may produce
squalls with brief but intense snow rates and low visibilities.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong gusty winds and snow showers. Total snow
accumulation less than an inch, but winds gusting from 35 to
50 mph. Brief, but intense snow rates and very low
visibilities may accompany any stronger snow showers and
squalls.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening.
Peak winds 4 pm to 8 pm.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibilities
at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Aaron's Friday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

  • 0

A cold front is moving through the region, bringing rain/snow showers, along with some very strong winds. Winds could gust over 50 mph this evening, which could cause a bit of blowing snow, reducing visibility at times. Conditions will gradually improve tonight as winds begin to subside. The weekend is shaping up to be rather sunny on both Saturday and Sunday. Still chilly on Saturday with highs in the lower 20s, but a surge of warmer air will push highs into the 40s on Sunday. This warm up will be short lived as we are already tracking our next winter storm, which will bring accumulating snow and colder temperatures early next week. There is potential for several inches of snow accumulation Monday into Tuesday, so stay weather aware and continue to monitor the forecast for updates.

Recommended for you