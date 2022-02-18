A cold front is moving through the region, bringing rain/snow showers, along with some very strong winds. Winds could gust over 50 mph this evening, which could cause a bit of blowing snow, reducing visibility at times. Conditions will gradually improve tonight as winds begin to subside. The weekend is shaping up to be rather sunny on both Saturday and Sunday. Still chilly on Saturday with highs in the lower 20s, but a surge of warmer air will push highs into the 40s on Sunday. This warm up will be short lived as we are already tracking our next winter storm, which will bring accumulating snow and colder temperatures early next week. There is potential for several inches of snow accumulation Monday into Tuesday, so stay weather aware and continue to monitor the forecast for updates.
Aaron's Friday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
