AAA projects record travel ahead of 4th of July weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the 4th of July weekend, which means drivers are flooding highways trying to get to their holiday destinations. That may mean record travel across the country.
AAA is projecting over 50 million travelers will be making a trip of 50 miles or more over the weekend. This would be an increase of a million from the previous record year in 2019.
Most of these travelers will be taking a car. The association is expecting around 43 million Americans to drive this weekend. It's a jump by about two percent from last year's numbers.
For drivers traveling east on I-90, High Forest Rest Area is a common place to stop. Most of them have already been on the road for a while.
"We left yesterday at like 5:30 in the morning, stayed overnight in Iowa, and now we are headed all the way through to Wisconsin," said Dani Resch of Denver, CO.
"We left Wednesday from Cheyenne," said Rita Lowell of Cheyenne, WY. "Two nights and hopefully if we stay on the road eight and a half hours from Blue Earth, we'll get there today."
While all of these drivers had different destinations, many had a similar story of traveling to spend time with friends and family.
"My son, he lives in Pittsburgh," said Joseph Olson of Balaton, MN. "We try to meet halfway in Wisconsin."
"We're trying to have a little high school reunion, but there's only 16 of us left," said Jim Coleman, traveling to his hometown of Manistique, MI. "If we can get three there, we're pretty happy."
AAA believes lower gas prices are a big reason for the big jump in traveling this year. A gallon of gas is more than a dollar cheaper than last year.
The association also expects more than 4 million air travelers this weekend, with another 3 million traveling by bus, cruise, or train.
You can find more information on expected traffic over the holiday weekend here.