A week to celebrate and thank area emergency dispatchers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is "National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week," a time to celebrate and thank local emergency dispatchers.
Dispatchers are the ones who answer emergency and non-emergency calls - the ones who pick up the phone and get help where it needs to go.
More than 240 million emergency calls are made to dispatches every year in the U.S.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, more than 50 dispatchers answer around 500,000 911 and non-emergency calls and dispatch troopers across the state each year.
In 2022, there were over 24,000 911 calls answered by the Southern Regional Communications Center. More than 96% of those calls were answered by Minnesota dispatchers in under 10 seconds.
Dispatchers at the Southern Regional Communications Center in Rochester take calls related to driving complaints, crash reports - especially in winter storms - and wild animal questions. The center also dispatches for the Minnesota DNR.
Radio Communications Supervisor Timothy Jensen said when you call 911, be ready to give the most information as you can so dispatch can send help as quickly as possible.
"Listen to the question that the operator is asking you and answer it to the best of your ability," said Jensen, "'I don't know' is an acceptable answer. We can work with whatever you've got but we can't work with you if you're not answering the questions. It's tough given the circumstance you're calling 911 for but the questions we're asking you are important."
Emergency dispatchers have one of the most stressful jobs in America. Emergency call takers scored 98.5 points out of 100 in stress tolerance, according to Business Insider.
"Our people work a 10 hour standard shift and for the last couple of years they've been working routine 12 hour days, 7 days a week, 365 days a year it seems like. We can't leave a spot open in here," said Jensen.
A year ago, the Southern Regional Communications Center had 16 dispatchers. This year, the number is up to 20.