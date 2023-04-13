A week to celebrate and thank area emergency dispatchers

 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again Today...

.Another day of unseasonable warmth coupled with breezy southerly
winds and deep mixing will renew the threat for critical fire
weather conditions from late this morning through this evening.

Relative humidity values fall to around 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening. East of the Mississippi River,
expect southerly winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of
the river, these southerly winds will be around 20-25 mph,
gusting to 30-35 mph. Very dry fine fuels will promote quick
ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started, making
them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA,
SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect
from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm.

* WINDS...East of the Mississippi River, southerly winds of 15-20
mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. West of the river, southerly winds
around 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

A week to celebrate and thank area emergency dispatchers

We are celebrating dispatchers and all the hard work they do and shedding light on the stressful job they have to do.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is "National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week," a time to celebrate and thank local emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers are the ones who answer emergency and non-emergency calls - the ones who pick up the phone and get help where it needs to go.

More than 240 million emergency calls are made to dispatches every year in the U.S.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, more than 50 dispatchers answer around 500,000 911 and non-emergency calls and dispatch troopers across the state each year.

In 2022, there were over 24,000 911 calls answered by the Southern Regional Communications Center. More than 96% of those calls were answered by Minnesota dispatchers in under 10 seconds.

Dispatchers at the Southern Regional Communications Center in Rochester take calls related to driving complaints, crash reports - especially in winter storms - and wild animal questions. The center also dispatches for the Minnesota DNR.

Radio Communications Supervisor Timothy Jensen said when you call 911, be ready to give the most information as you can so dispatch can send help as quickly as possible.

"Listen to the question that the operator is asking you and answer it to the best of your ability," said Jensen, "'I don't know' is an acceptable answer. We can work with whatever you've got but we can't work with you if you're not answering the questions. It's tough given the circumstance you're calling 911 for but the questions we're asking you are important."

Emergency dispatchers have one of the most stressful jobs in America. Emergency call takers scored 98.5 points out of 100 in stress tolerance, according to Business Insider.

"Our people work a 10 hour standard shift and for the last couple of years they've been working routine 12 hour days, 7 days a week, 365 days a year it seems like. We can't leave a spot open in here," said Jensen.

A year ago, the Southern Regional Communications Center had 16 dispatchers. This year, the number is up to 20.

