A high pressure system over the Dakotas will be responsible for the warmup that we will be experiencing as we start our work week next week. As the high pressure moves to the south tomorrow and into Monday, winds will shift to a more southerly direction, bringing warmer temperatures in the 70s and even 80 as we get to the middle of the week. With Friday being the first day of fall, we're looking at temperatures in the upper 70s with a few chances for thunderstorms. We'll take any rain we can get, but unfortunately it's not going to be enough to break the drought. Enjoy the warm weather!!
A Warmup in Store for the First Day of Fall
Travis Clark-Smith
