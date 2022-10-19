 Skip to main content
A warmer weekend is in sight before thunderstorms and colder weather arrives.

Warmer Weekend Forecast

The weekend itself is shaping up to be a warm one as highs will be in the lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday. This warm up is all ahead of a cold front, which arrives Sunday night and Monday and could bring thunderstorms to Minnesota and Iowa. There is potential for strong thunderstorms and perhaps even severe weather, so it's something we're watching for the end of the weekend. Rain showers will remain possible for Monday and Tuesday, and if temperatures are cold enough, a few snowflakes could mix in.

