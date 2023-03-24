Heading into the weekend, we're looking at a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 40s. There will be more clouds Saturday morning as a system passes to our southeast, but the clouds will gradually clear out allowing for some sunshine during the afternoon. Similar conditions are expected on Sunday with some clouds and sunshine, but temperatures will be slightly cooler.
A quiet and cool weekend expected
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today