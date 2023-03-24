 Skip to main content
A quiet and cool weekend expected

Weekend Forecast

Heading into the weekend, we're looking at a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 40s. There will be more clouds Saturday morning as a system passes to our southeast, but the clouds will gradually clear out allowing for some sunshine during the afternoon. Similar conditions are expected on Sunday with some clouds and sunshine, but temperatures will be slightly cooler.

