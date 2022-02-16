A pair of housing proposals advance to the Rochester City Council for approval

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester City Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved two preliminary plat applications on Wednesday that will move onto the Rochester City Council for approval.
Bella Tera LLC and Noble Development LLC both had public hearing sessions during Wednesday's session.
The former is seeking to add onto an existing development in northeast Rochester, which will be called Century Valley Third.
Century Valley Third will consist of 21 single family homes on 16.68 acres of land.
The city said the development is located near a wetland, which will require an environmental review if Bella Tera LLC wants to build beyond Century Valley Third.
The second public hearing focused on Noble Development LLC, which is looking to build more than 130 single family, bay and twin homes in northwest Rochester on 53.12 acres of land.
Noble Development said final housing costs are still undetermined.
"We are working on workforce housing type products but we are not looking for subsidized workforce housing but we our goals with some of our price point projects are to get it to the point. we have a lot of people being priced out of the new home market and the competition for existing homes has never been higher," Noble Development LLC said.
Noble Development LLC's second and third phase will include another 106 acres of land.