A mild weekend is coming our way!

It may only be Wednesday, and a rather cold and breezy one as well. So, we might as well look ahead to the weekend and how nice it's shaping up to be. After a chilly end to the workweek, mild temperatures will return for the weekend along with some sunshine, especially on Saturday.
Saturday's forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies with highs into the lower 40s, which is about 10-15 degrees above normal.
Sunday's forecast features a bit more cloud cover with highs around 40, which is still decent for mid-February.
Enjoy these mild temperatures this weekend because a return to cold and snowy weather may be in store for the middle to end of next week.