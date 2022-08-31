 Skip to main content
A Mild September may be in store across much of the Midwest

September Temperature Outlook

Heading into the month of September, it's likely that much of the Midwest may see warmer than normal conditions. The forecast for the first week of September has high temperatures about 5-15 degrees above average, and these warm conditions may continue off and on throughout the month. While a majority of the month may feature mild conditions, there will likely still be days with cooler than normal temperatures as well.

