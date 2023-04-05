 Skip to main content
A Mild Easter Weekend Ahead!

Easter Weekend Forecast

Looking ahead to the Easter holiday weekend, we're tracking a mild one. Temperatures are expected to warm up nicely into the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday, along with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Conditions will be quite nice for any Easter egg hunts or other outdoor activities. It's likely to be even warmer going into next week.

