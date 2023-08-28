A 'masterclass' on ballet being offered free in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A free “masterclass” in ballet is coming to the Mayo Civic Center.
It’s part of the U.S. National Tour of World Ballet Series: Cinderella, which will be performing at the Civic Center on October 13. The “Ballet For All Masterclass” is offered free of charge as a part of educational community outreach.
Los Angeles based producers of the National Tour, Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, say:
“This is our way to share our love for ballet with everyone, give back to the community, prove the accessibility of this art form, the fun, the beauty and the challenge of it. Being the largest touring ballet company in the United States, we understand responsibility of our work in popularizing ballet and breaking the stigma around it being exclusive.”
Participants in the masterclass will meet World Ballet Series’ cast members in a studio, learn ballet language (how to say: “let’s party” using your ballet arms), see some first class ballet dancing, find out the challenge of the first position and more. No previous ballet experience is required. The masterclass will take place on the day of the show. Space is very limited.
Masterclass submissions are received online at: www.worldballetseries.com/masterclass