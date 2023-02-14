A look at the security upgrades made to schools and how law enforcement trains for a potential active shooter situation

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Recent data from Gun Violence Archive shows that there have been 71 mass shootings so far in 2023, with the most recent happening at Michigan State University.
KIMT looked into how Rochester Public Schools and local law enforcement have adapted to the new normal in the United States. A normal in which mass shootings in 2023 have outpaced the number of days so far.
Tim Parkin, who is a captain with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the last large active shooter training session happened in the summer of 2022 at one of IBM's buildings in Rochester.
Deputies partnered with the Rochester Police Department, Mayo Ambulance Service and others to simulate an active shooter situation.
Parkin said the sheriff's office also started requiring new hires, which includes school resource officers, to undergo active shooter training.
Deputies and officers used their training back in Sep. when a caller swatted Lourdes High School and said there was an active shooter present.
Parkin said training proved to be crucial during that time for law enforcement.
"I am very proud of the officers and the deputies that day that responded to that incident because everybody responded to the scene. They were forming teams right away, with little to no lag time. So that they all reverted back to some level of training because when you get into that stressful situation, you go back to what you have been taught," Parkin said.
Parkin added that recent active shooter training took place at Chatfield Public Schools and included both deputies and school officials.
"Chatfield High School did a training and actually one of our deputies were there during their educator day. So, it was administrators, educators and alike and I think their local EMS and I can not remember if it was a tabletop but they talked about some of the steps to take in the event of an active shooter happens," Parkin said.
In Rochester Public Schools, new security measures that were part of the district's 2019 $180 million dollar referendum were implemented in schools.
Some of the changes included upgraded security at a schools' entrance, making it so visitors only have one point of entry and are screened by school officials.