A look at the future of Mason City High School

MASON CITY, Iowa – A small group got a glimpse Sunday of the future of Mason City High School.
A tour of the new fieldhouse and natatorium under construction was held Sunday morning, giving school board members and some students the chance to see how far the nearly $24 million project has come.
The addition to the high school will expand athletic facilities and add a new pool, an indoor 200-meter track, and a much larger weight training area.
The contract for the project was awarded to Henkel Construction of Mason City in November 2020 and construction is expected to be completed by July 2022.