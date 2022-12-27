A look at overdoses in Rochester so far in 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Police Department (RPD) said they have responded to 76 overdose incidents so far in 2022.
The latest pair happened over the holiday weekend when officers had to revive two people with Narcan.
This years' overdose numbers are still lower than 2021's, which were at 92 but higher than 2020's number of 43 overdoses.
RPD said 48 incidents this year included the use of Narcan.
The increase of overdoses in the city has resulted in Zumbro Valley Health Center (ZVHC) issuing a PSA that tells people where they can receive treatment.
Corey Kanz, a program director of the substance use program at ZVHC, said services have increased in 2021.
"A lot of our clients are talking about they know at least one person in their life that have overdosed, which is really alarming to us as providers. We want to try to offer that safe support network for individuals. Offer them all of the education that we can and be able to help them get a nice warm handoff to a spot that is able to assist in their recovery, whether that is sobriety or a long term spectrum of recovery," Kanz said.
If you are struggling with substances and want help, then click here to contact ZVHC.