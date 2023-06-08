A glimpse into the past: Rochester's old state hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The City of Rochester is preparing to hire on a consultant to conduct a context study of Rochester's old state hospital from funds awarded by a historical grant.
Molly Patterson-Lundgren, who is with the city's community development department, said three locations are of key interest.
Those include the state hospital cemetery and bridge at Quarry Hill Park and a stone silo on Rochester Community Technical College's property.
At the History Center of Olmsted County, troves of old hospital photos offer a glimpse into a time when state healthcare facilities were common in Minnesota.
Krista Lewis, who is an archivist at the history center, said Rochester was Minnesota's second state hospital and opened in 1879, predating Saint Marys hospital by 10 years.
The facility was initially a inebriate asylum but soon shifted to a state hospital after patients were transferred from an overcrowded hospital in St. Peter, according to Lewis.
Lewis adds that in five years the hospitals' patient population went from 100 to 1,600.
"It was a major employer for a long time and it tried to stay at the forefront of medical activity. So, it was very much as the leading edge of medical treatment," Lewis said.
Some treatments included occupational health and also other outdated methods, according to Lewis.
"Shock therapy would have been one and as I said kind of occupational therapies getting people to be active and busy so they are just not sitting around in a room and to give them the use with their daily life," Lewis said.
In addition to medical treatment, the state hospital was also one of the first institutions in the nation to have a nursing program.
"The state hospital had one of the early nursing programs in the country and nurses would have been needed for Mayo Clinic. So, I am sure plenty of nurses got their start at the state hospital school before moving on," Lewis said.
The hospital remained open for more than 100 years but was ultimately closed by Minnesota lawmakers in the early 1980s.
"The reason given at the time was financial that there was not really money to support it anymore and they were moving from around the late '70s from state institutions to community based facilities," Lewis said.
Jennifer Holland, who is with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, tells KIMT the property was purchased by the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners for $1 dollar in 1982 and sold 64 acres to the BOP for $14 million dollars in 1984.
Patterson-Lundgren said she expects the consultant's report to be finished by late fall.