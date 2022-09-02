 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A few thunderstorms are possible Friday evening

  • 0
Storm Risk Friday Evening

A cold front is making its way through the Upper Midwest, and it may kick off a few thunderstorms during the evening. With the warm and humid conditions in place, the storms could become strong with hail and gusty winds being the main concerns. There is a Level 1 (Marginal) risk for severe weather, so no widespread severe weather and storm activity is expected. Any storms that develop will clear out of the area tonight, setting us up for a sunny and pleasant weekend.

Recommended for you