A father and son have gone missing in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. – A man and his two-year-old son have gone missing in southern Minnesota.
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Walter Brown, 29, and Koran Kory Brown, 2. Law enforcement says Walter left a residence on the 1200 block of Pohl Road in Mankato with Koran on or around March 23 after an altercation with the child’s mother. Walter’s last known communication was with an acquaintance around 2:30 p.m. on March 24.
Mankato Public Safety says neither Walter nor Koran have been seen or heard from since then and there is concern for their welfare. Their disappearance was reported on March 29.
Koran Brown is two feet eight inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and dark-colored hair. Walter Brown is five feet eight inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Walter Brown has dreadlocks with blonde tips, a beard, and visible neck tattoos
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8725.