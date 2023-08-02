A farmer’s perspective on the drought

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Minnesota has been in a drought this summer and it’s affecting the crop yields for farmers.
Without the rain, a lot of crops are growing slower or not getting as big as they did the year prior. Co-owner of Schmidt Farm Paul Schmidt says that for garlic some of what they produced this year is a fifth the size of others.
He says, “I think people are gonna really notice if they go to the farmer's market or know a produce farmer because there's been a lot of issues with produce, a lot of issues with fruit.”
Next time you go to a farmers market you might notice a difference in what farmers are bringing to sell this year.