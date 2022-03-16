 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A Cooler St. Patrick's Day

  • 0
St Patrick's Day

After a sunny and warm Wednesday with high temperatures topping out in the 60s, a cold front has passed through which is ushering in cooler air for St. Patrick's Day. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s to near 50 for highs, which is still mild considering our average high is around 40 degrees. It will be a dry, but rather cloudy throughout the day.

Recommended for you