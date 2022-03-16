After a sunny and warm Wednesday with high temperatures topping out in the 60s, a cold front has passed through which is ushering in cooler air for St. Patrick's Day. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s to near 50 for highs, which is still mild considering our average high is around 40 degrees. It will be a dry, but rather cloudy throughout the day.
A Cooler St. Patrick's Day
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today