...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Potentially slick conditions from accretion onto untreated
roadways and walkways with sub-freezing temperatures.

* WHERE...Eastern half to two-thirds of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potentially slick roadways and walkways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you to allow for extra stopping
distance and reaction time.

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day...

.A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to
heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact
the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds
and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow
and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected.
Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will
be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early
Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the
season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected
across northern Iowa.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing,
including multiple layers, warm hat, and warm gloves.

A cold open to the new year

Avoid frostbite by bundling up

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The first weekend of 2022 will bring frigid temperatures and dangerous weather conditions for Med City community members.

KIMT Storm Team Three Meteorologist Ryan Knapp said weekend temperatures could only get as high as 0 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind-chill temperatures going as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit. 

The bitter cold could mean the possibility for frostbite as well. 

Knapp said that outside exposure lasting longer than 15 minutes could result in frostbite. 

Mayo Clinic has a list of frostbite warning signs, which include: numbness, stiffness, skin discoloration, hard and waxy skin, among others. 

One Rochester resident said she will be using a popular product to stay warm. 

"Hand warmers. You curl your fingers up inside your glove, keeps you warm," Jolene said. 

Knapp recommends community members to stay indoors if possible. 

