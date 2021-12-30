A cold open to the new year

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The first weekend of 2022 will bring frigid temperatures and dangerous weather conditions for Med City community members.
KIMT Storm Team Three Meteorologist Ryan Knapp said weekend temperatures could only get as high as 0 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind-chill temperatures going as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
The bitter cold could mean the possibility for frostbite as well.
Knapp said that outside exposure lasting longer than 15 minutes could result in frostbite.
Mayo Clinic has a list of frostbite warning signs, which include: numbness, stiffness, skin discoloration, hard and waxy skin, among others.
One Rochester resident said she will be using a popular product to stay warm.
"Hand warmers. You curl your fingers up inside your glove, keeps you warm," Jolene said.
Knapp recommends community members to stay indoors if possible.