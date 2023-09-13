 Skip to main content
A cold front will bring light rainfall to the area on Friday

Friday Rainfall

A cold front is expected to move through the area on Friday, which will send a band of light rain through during the morning and early afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side, with most of us picking up under 0.25". The rain will clear out in time for high school football games in the evening, but temperatures will be quite cool behind the front.

