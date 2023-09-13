A cold front is expected to move through the area on Friday, which will send a band of light rain through during the morning and early afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side, with most of us picking up under 0.25". The rain will clear out in time for high school football games in the evening, but temperatures will be quite cool behind the front.
A cold front will bring light rainfall to the area on Friday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today