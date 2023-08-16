 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particles pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeastern Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the
Northwest Territories of Canada is moving south across central
Canada and towards Minnesota on Wednesday. A strong cold front will
bring this smoke across the entire state on Thursday. Smoke will
reach the border around midnight Thursday, the Twin Cities around
noon, and southern Minnesota by 3 PM. This smoke may be heavy and
air quality may reach the Red (Unhealthy) AQI category for much of
eastern Minnesota. Smoke will linger across the eastern half of the
state on Friday and fine particle levels will continue to be high
for most of the day. Winds will become southerly Friday afternoon
and smoke will begin to retreat away from the state and disperse.
Air quality should improve below alert levels by the end of the day
on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

A cold front this evening will bring in a few strong to severe storms

Wednesday Storm Threat
Aaron White

A cold front is tracking through the Upper Midwest this afternoon and is expected to kick off a line of thunderstorms later on this evening. A few of the storms could become strong to severe with a threat for large hail and strong wind gusts. This is also a potential for a brief tornado or two, but the higher risk is for hail and wind. The timing for this will be from 7 PM to Midnight as the cold front will clear everything out for the rest of the night. 

If any storms do become severe, KIMT StormTeam3 has you covered and will provide updates through the evening.

