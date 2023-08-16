A cold front this evening will bring in a few strong to severe storms

A cold front is tracking through the Upper Midwest this afternoon and is expected to kick off a line of thunderstorms later on this evening. A few of the storms could become strong to severe with a threat for large hail and strong wind gusts. This is also a potential for a brief tornado or two, but the higher risk is for hail and wind. The timing for this will be from 7 PM to Midnight as the cold front will clear everything out for the rest of the night.
If any storms do become severe, KIMT StormTeam3 has you covered and will provide updates through the evening.