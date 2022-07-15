A celebration for the 'Trouble in River City' soapbox team

MASON CITY, Iowa - A North Iowa team representing the River City during a recent soapbox race is receiving quite the celebration.
At Music Man Square on Thursday, folks got to see the award-winning 'Weapon of Brass Destruction', which competed in Red Bull's first ever soapbox race on Capitol Hill in Des Moines last month. Madison Anderson is part of the crew, along with her dad Scotty, mom Jaylin and David and Kaylyn Westendorf, that made up the 'Trouble in River City' that designed the trombone-shaped vehicle.
"From the time it was introduced to the time of pushing it down the hill, it was a months-long process."
To make sure it was in tip-top shape come race day, the crew spent time making sure the vehicle worked perfectly.
"We did test runs down East Park, tested tires everything at the track, moving it. Lots of testing to make sure it was good to go."
The 'Weapon of Brass Destruction' netted the People's Choice and Casey's Hometown Pride awards, and Mayor Bill Schickel proclaimed July 15, 2022 as 'Team Trouble in River City' day. Thanks to the experience, it's something Madison would do all over again.
"I got burnt, I was sweating, my hair was a mess when the pictures were being taken, I was a bit embarrassed. But it was one of the most amazing experiences for sure."
And it couldn't have been done without community support.
"You see people on Facebook talking and people are coming up to me in public everywhere you went. Then seeing everybody here, it was one of the most astounding things you can ever see."
If you would like to see the soapbox in person, it will be on display at Music Man Square.