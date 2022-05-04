 Skip to main content
A BIG warmup is on the way next week!

MUCH warmer next week

We're finally shifting into a warmer pattern after a cool and wet April. Temperatures have warmed up closer to average for early May, and are set to turn even warmer next week. It's likely that by Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week, high temperatures will be well into the 70s and 80s across the region. It looks like these warmer temperatures will stick around for a few days too.

