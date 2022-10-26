 Skip to main content
A beautiful weekend is in store leading up to a mild Halloween

Mild Weekend Forecast

The upcoming weekend is looking quite comfortable and mild with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 60s. These highs are about 10 degrees above normal. As of now, Halloween is looking great with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s. Perfect weather for trick-or-treating! The mild weather will continue into the start of November and potential rain chances may arrive sometime in the middle of next week.

