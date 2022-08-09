 Skip to main content
A B-E-A-UTIFUL Tuesday is in store!

Tuesday Forecast

High pressure is in control today which will allow for practically perfect weather conditions! Plenty of sunshine, light winds, low humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 70s. A great day to head to the lake, pool, or even the Mower County Fair.

