High pressure is in control today which will allow for practically perfect weather conditions! Plenty of sunshine, light winds, low humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 70s. A great day to head to the lake, pool, or even the Mower County Fair.
A B-E-A-UTIFUL Tuesday is in store!
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
